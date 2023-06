PM leaves for home after two-day visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday here departed for Pakistan after completing his two-day visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday here departed for Pakistan after completing his two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and senior Azeri officials were present at the airport to say goodbye to the prime minister.