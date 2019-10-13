UrduPoint.com
PM Leaves For Iran

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

PM leaves for Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :As part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday left for Iran on a one-day visit.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr. Hassan Rouhani, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Besides, the prime minister will also talk to media.

Your Thoughts and Comments

