PM leaves for Jhal Magsi to view Balochistan flood relief activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Jhal Magsi to view flood relief activities.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will review the damage caused by floods and rains in Balochistan and also review rescue, relief and rehabilitation works, she said in a statement.

The minister said that Sardar Khalid Magsi, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari were also accompanying the Prime Minister.

She said that Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Waseh, Saudi Minister for Power Mohammad Hashim Notizai were also visiting with the Prime Minister.

Special Assistant to PM Syed Fahad Hussain and Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz were also accompanied the Prime Minister in the visit, she said.