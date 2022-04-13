PM leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left here Wednesday for Karachi on a day-long visit, where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left here Wednesday for Karachi on a day-long visit, where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects.

Members of National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Maulana Asad Mehmood besides Miftah Ismael, Akram Durrani and officials concerned accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reiterate observance of the golden principles of the Founder of the Nation aimed at the progress and prosperity of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the Sindh Chief Minister's House where he will be briefed about the civic problems of the metropolitan.

He will meet the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement at Bahadurabad.