ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday left for Kuwait to pay condolences over the death of the country's Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

During his visit, PM Kakar will convey sympathies to the Royal Family on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.