PM Leaves For London
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 04:40 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif left for London here on Friday.
He departed after attending the High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA77), at United Nations Headquarters.
