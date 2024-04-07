Open Menu

PM Leaves For Makkah To Perform Umrah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MADINA MUNAWARAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Makkah where he would perform Umrah.

The prime minister was accompanied by his cabinet members, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

