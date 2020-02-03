PM leaves for Malaysia on two-day official visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday left here for Malaysia on a two-day official visit.

A high-level delegation accompanied the prime minister including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, other cabinet members and senior officials.

Imran Khan is undertaking the visit to Kuala Lumpur on the invitation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

According to Foreign Office, the two Prime Ministers will have tete-e-tete, followed by delegation-level talks. They will witness signing of important Agreement/MoUs, and have joint press stakeout.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) of Malaysia.

"The Prime Minister's visit is another sign of robust engagement between Pakistan and Malaysia and the shared commitment to further fortify the strategic partnership between the two countries," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan's second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had visited Malaysia on 20-21 November 2018.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited Pakistan on 21-23 March 2019, and was Chief Guest at the Pakistan Day Parade. The two Prime Ministers also met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York in September 2019.

In line with the vision of leadership of the two countries, bilateral ties have deepened in recent years, leading to closer cooperation in the sphere of trade, investment, industry, defence, education and in various international forums.

During his various interactions, the Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan's positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

The Prime Minister will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute.