PM Leaves For Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:10 PM

PM leaves for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Pakistan after a brief stay there, according to PM Office media wing.

The Prime Minister (PM) has arrived Jeddah from New York after spending a high-level week at the United Nations leading Pakistan delegation and holding wide ranging talks with various heads of the governments and political leaders including United States President Donald Trump, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United Kingdom Premier Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, United Nations (UN) Secretary General and others on the sidelines of 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The prime minister, on September 27, delivered a historic speech in the UN general assembly session highlighting the Kashmir, Islamphobia, global warming and money laundering issues in his most articulated and emphatic manner, which won worldwide accolades.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, he also spoke at various international think tanks, two separate roundtables co-hosted by Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia and interacted with the global media.

