PM Leaves For Pakistan After Attending D-8 Summit In Cairo
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif left for Pakistan on Thursday here after completing an official visit to Egypt where he led the Pakistan delegation at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries held from 18-19 December.
Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny and officials of the Pakistan’s embassy in Cairo saw the prime minister off at the airport.
During the D-8 summit meeting, the prime minister spoke on the situation arising out of the Israeli aggression in the middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon and reconstruction efforts in the region.
He also met with the heads of state who participated in the summit meeting.Pakistan delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A high level delegation from Saudi Council visit PCCR3 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending D-8 Summit in Cairo3 minutes ago
-
Liaquat University Hospital sees significant improvement in healthcare services: MS12 minutes ago
-
NPC organizes Christmas program for Christian members12 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt initiated climate resilient projects to ensure sustainable recovery: Murad Shah13 minutes ago
-
3 killed in Tehsil Jand firing incident43 minutes ago
-
Polio drive in full swing: 84% target achieved in four days53 minutes ago
-
Report launched on Greece boat tragedy stressing multi-layered surveillance system53 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 4th consecutive day in AJK1 hour ago
-
President, Chinese ambassador discuss ways to enhance cooperation1 hour ago
-
AJK table tennis squad wins bronze medal in national 'Quaid-e-Azam Games'1 hour ago
-
Secretary Women Development visits TTC Kharan1 hour ago