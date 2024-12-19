Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM

PM leaves for Pakistan after attending D-8 Summit in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif left for Pakistan on Thursday here after completing an official visit to Egypt where he led the Pakistan delegation at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries held from 18-19 December.

Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny and officials of the Pakistan’s embassy in Cairo saw the prime minister off at the airport.

During the D-8 summit meeting, the prime minister spoke on the situation arising out of the Israeli aggression in the middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon and reconstruction efforts in the region.

He also met with the heads of state who participated in the summit meeting.Pakistan delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar.

