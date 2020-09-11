UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Leaves For Quetta On Day-long Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:51 AM

PM leaves for Quetta on day-long visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair review meetings about the damages caused by recent rains and floods in Balochistan, relief activities and the development projects in the province.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Quetta on day-long visit, the official sources said on Friday (today) .
The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Chairman NDMA Lt.

General Muhammad Afzal.
The Prime Minister would chair review meetings about the damages caused by recent rains and floods in Balochistan, relief activities, and the development projects in the province.
Members of the provincial cabinet would also call on the Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Asad Umar Visit Cabinet Rains

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin ..

20 minutes ago

Woman molestation on motorway is an alarming situa ..

36 minutes ago

OPPO launches Reno4 series, OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO ..

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.