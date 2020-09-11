PM leaves for Quetta on day-long visit

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair review meetings about the damages caused by recent rains and floods in Balochistan, relief activities and the development projects in the province.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Quetta on day-long visit, the official sources said on Friday (today) .

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Chairman NDMA Lt.

General Muhammad Afzal.

The Prime Minister would chair review meetings about the damages caused by recent rains and floods in Balochistan, relief activities, and the development projects in the province.

Members of the provincial cabinet would also call on the Prime Minister.