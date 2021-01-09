UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Leaves For Quetta: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:36 PM

PM leaves for Quetta: Sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan has flown to Quetta through a special plane from Noor Khan airbase to offer prayers and condolences with the bereaved families of Mach victim.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Quetta, the sources said on Saturday (today)

The Sources said that he would offer prayers and condolences with the victim families of Hazara community.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed was also accompanying him during his visit to Quetta.

The PM, they said, would meet the victim families of Hazara community.

He was visiting Quetta at the moment when funeral prayer of the Mach victims was offered on Saturday (today) at Hazara graveyard in Quetta.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would visit Quetta as soon as the Hazara community buried the victims of gruesome Mach incident.

The Prime Minister said that he would visit Quetta today if the slain coal miners were buried today. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said that the government accepted all the demands of Hazara community and the bereaved families would be compensated and fully taken care of as they have lost their bread earners in the despicable incident.

Imran Khan said he also sent his cabinet members to Hazara community to deliver a message that the government fully stands behind them.

Imran Khan said the Mach incident is part of the Indian conspiracy to instigate anarchy and sectarian strife in Pakistan. He said the Indian plot was to murder the religious scholars of different schools of thought.

He commended the intelligence agencies for foiling four major terrorist activities including one in outside Islamabad. He said that they had put out the fire which the enemy was conspiring to stoke through sectarianism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Terrorist Imran Khan Islamabad Fire Prime Minister Quetta Technology Visit Stoke Prayer All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Kim Says Inter-Korean Relations 'on Verge of Disas ..

5 minutes ago

Mach victims' funeral prayer offered

19 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

19 minutes ago

Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat held a briefin ..

25 minutes ago

Seth Abid Hussain passes away in Karachi

53 minutes ago

Hazara community ends sit-in after successful talk ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.