PM leaves for Quetta: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has flown to Quetta through a special plane from Noor Khan airbase to offer prayers and condolences with the bereaved families of Mach victim.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Quetta, the sources said on Saturday (today)

The Sources said that he would offer prayers and condolences with the victim families of Hazara community.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed was also accompanying him during his visit to Quetta.

The PM, they said, would meet the victim families of Hazara community.

He was visiting Quetta at the moment when funeral prayer of the Mach victims was offered on Saturday (today) at Hazara graveyard in Quetta.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would visit Quetta as soon as the Hazara community buried the victims of gruesome Mach incident.

The Prime Minister said that he would visit Quetta today if the slain coal miners were buried today. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said that the government accepted all the demands of Hazara community and the bereaved families would be compensated and fully taken care of as they have lost their bread earners in the despicable incident.

Imran Khan said he also sent his cabinet members to Hazara community to deliver a message that the government fully stands behind them.

Imran Khan said the Mach incident is part of the Indian conspiracy to instigate anarchy and sectarian strife in Pakistan. He said the Indian plot was to murder the religious scholars of different schools of thought.

He commended the intelligence agencies for foiling four major terrorist activities including one in outside Islamabad. He said that they had put out the fire which the enemy was conspiring to stoke through sectarianism.