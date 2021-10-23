PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit to attend the launch ceremony of “Middle East Green Initiative Summit”, being held in Riyadh.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

At the Summit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change.

According to Foreign Office statement, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations, creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.