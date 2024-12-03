PM Leaves For Saudi Arabia On Two-day Visit To ‘One Water Summit’ In Riyadh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 01:49 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit to participate in the "One Water Summit" in Riyadh.
A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments.
At the Summit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at a Roundtable focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of fresh water resources and wetlands. He will also highlight steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.
The Prime Minister will underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems.
On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the participating leaders.
The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
