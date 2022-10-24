UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves For Saudi Arabia To Attend Future Investment Initiative Summit

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left here for Saudi Arabia to attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit being held in Riyadh.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Prior to his departure from Nur Khan Air Base, Shehbaz Sharif in a series of tweets said the present state of the global economy needed "new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths." Shehbaz Sharif said there were serious concerns about the threat of global recession, hitting the economies.

"The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on the developing countries," he said, adding it was high time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue.

The Foreign Office in a statement said : "During his stay in Riyadh, the prime minister will hold consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field."

