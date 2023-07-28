Open Menu

PM Leaves For UAE On Short Visit: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had left for a short visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had left for a short visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"He will meet UAE President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condole demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of Pakistan's government and its people," the minister said in a tweet.

She also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

