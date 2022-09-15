PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be participating in the SCO-CHS on the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Prime Minister will be participating in the SCO-CHS on the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting.

Leaders of SCO members and observer states as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests would attend the meeting.

At the forthcoming event, the SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Besides attending the summit, the Prime Minister would hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State meeting.

Since becoming full member of SCO in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards advancing Organization’s core objectives through its participation in various SCO mechanisms.