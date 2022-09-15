UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves For Uzbekistan To Attend SCO-CHS Meeting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:55 AM

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be participating in the SCO-CHS on the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Prime Minister will be participating in the SCO-CHS on the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting.

Leaders of SCO members and observer states as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests would attend the meeting.

At the forthcoming event, the SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Besides attending the summit, the Prime Minister would hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State meeting.

Since becoming full member of SCO in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards advancing Organization’s core objectives through its participation in various SCO mechanisms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Uzbekistan 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

2 hours ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

10 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

10 hours ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

11 hours ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.