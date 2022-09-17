UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves To Attend Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral, 77th Session Of UNGA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2022 | 03:35 PM

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

The sources say Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meeting with his elder brother PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for the United States via London to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly beginning from the 20th of this month.

At the invitation of the British government, the Prime Minister will also represent Pakistan at the State Funeral of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.

According to the sources, PM Shehbaz would also meet his brother PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and would discuss important matters, especially the prevailing political situation.

Earlier, he attended SCO meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and held meetings with the heads of the regional powers.

