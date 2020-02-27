UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Leaves To Qatar On One-day Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:03 AM

PM leaves to Qatar on one-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and business community during his one-day visit.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Qatar on a one-day official visit, the sources say.

PM Imran Khan has been visiting Qatar for the second time after taking office. The focus of the visit will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

Special Assistants to the PM on overseas Pakistanis and petroleum Zulfikar Bukhari and Nadeem Babar are accompanying the prime minister.

The premier will hold meeting with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and business community.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Visit Qatar

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 February 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

10 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

10 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

10 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.