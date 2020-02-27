PM leaves to Qatar on one-day visit

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and business community during his one-day visit.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Qatar on a one-day official visit, the sources say.

PM Imran Khan has been visiting Qatar for the second time after taking office. The focus of the visit will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

Special Assistants to the PM on overseas Pakistanis and petroleum Zulfikar Bukhari and Nadeem Babar are accompanying the prime minister.

The premier will hold meeting with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

