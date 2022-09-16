UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves Uzbekistan On 'satisfactory Note' After Attending SCO Summit

September 16, 2022

PM leaves Uzbekistan on 'satisfactory note' after attending SCO Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed here after completing his two-day visit to Uzbekistan mainly to attend the annual Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed here after completing his two-day visit to Uzbekistan mainly to attend the annual Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Leaving Samarkand on a satisfactory note. There is now a renewed awareness about the potent threat of climate change," the prime minister said who spoke in detail at the Summit about the threats posed by climate change and the devastation caused by climate change-induced floods in Pakistan.

On Twitter, the prime minister wrote that the SCO countries understood that climate change was capable of reversing all "our material development and pushing us backward by decades".

He said the prevailing threatening situation necessitated a "united front" against climate change.

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov saw off the prime minister and his delegation at the Samarkand airport.

During the two-day visit, the prime minister met the presidents of China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

He began his visit by paying respects at the mausoleum of Uzbekistan's first President islam Karimov at the ancient Khizar Mosque.

Before concluding his visit, the prime minister also offered Fateha at the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari, a prominent theologian, the Hadith collector and the author of Sahih al-Bukhari.

