PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

The impending dissolution of the National Assembly will effectively set the stage for the instatement of a caretaker government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised to put forward his recommendation to President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly today, according to undisclosed sources.

It is projected that on the subsequent day, Wednesday, the assembly dissolution will be executed by the President. This development comes in response to the imperative requirement for a fresh delimitation process, prompted by the official endorsement of the 2023 census results. These details were conveyed by insiders close to the matter.

Among the array of Names under contemplation, Dr. Hafeez Shaikh has prominently emerged. Dr. Shaikh, who previously served as the finance minister within the Imran Khan administration, carries substantial favor within influential circles, including the establishment.

The decision regarding the interim prime ministerial appointment is still pending, contingent upon a consensus between the prime minister and the opposition's leadership. Nonetheless, Dr. Hafeez Shaikh remains a formidable contender, fortified by his extensive experience.

In the event of a deadlock between the prime minister and the opposition leader over the nominee, recourse will be taken to a parliamentary committee for resolution. Should the committee fail to reach a unified decision, the responsibility will be deferred to the esteemed Election Commission of Pakistan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, during a recent appearance on a talk show, disclosed that the shortlist for the interim prime minister encompasses the names of Dr. Hafeez Shaikh and a retired judge. However, prevailing discourse leans towards the appointment of an adept economist, owing to the paramount importance of addressing the nation's fiscal exigencies during the caretaker government's tenure.

Evidencing the government's intent to ensure continuity in economic initiatives, a recent legislative bill empowering the caretaker government with decisive authority garnered parliamentary approval. This strategic move resonates with the resolve to sustain the economic strides made in collaboration with the military's support.

Considering the endorsement and subsequent release of the 2023 census results by the Council of Common Interests, it is anticipated that the caretaker government's term will extend until at least March 2024. The anticipated dissolution of the National Assembly, pursuant to the prime minister's counsel, will grant the Election Commission of Pakistan a stipulated 90-day window for orchestrating general elections.

Nevertheless, mindful of the logistical implications of census authentication and publication, the Election Commission of Pakistan is expected to allocate approximately four months for a comprehensive delineation of Constituencies, in alignment with the most recent demographic statistics.