PM Likely To Distribute Loan Cheques Among Youth On Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :PM likely to distribute loan cheques among youth on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute cheques amongst the successful applicants for Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP) on Friday December 6.

According to an official, "Cheques distribution to successful applicants will be launched by Prime Minister on coming Friday.

He said that Kamyab Jawan Programme had received 1 million applications by the youth across the country and was receiving 80,000 to 100,000 applications on daily basis which showed youth's interest and accomplishment of the programme.

He said that for the very first time in history of Pakistan, the government, through the platform of PM Kamyab Jawan programme, had created opportunities to unleash doors of socio-economic empowerment of the youth.

He said that an amount of Rs 100 billion had been allocated for 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to facilitate one million youth across the country.

He said that this programme was unique and ambitious that aimed at providing soft loans to the youth of the country and creating job opportunities for them with a follow up strategy.

The programme officer said, "A person can apply for loan of Rs 50,000 upto Rs 50,00,000 on easy returned back policy."He said that KJP was not the only programme as a number of schemes would be introduced in future for youth across the country under the same programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

