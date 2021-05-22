UrduPoint.com
PM Likely To Lay Foundation Stone Of Multan-Lodhran Road Soon: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of the new Multan-Lodhran road soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of the new Multan-Lodhran road soon.

Presiding over a meeting with General Manager NHA Lodhran Basharat Hussain and Project Director Mujahid Kalru here, Commissioner said that approval of the project has been given and work would be started soon. He said that the new road project would be completed with funds of Rs seven billion. He said that the project would provide transportation facilities to the locals as thousands of people travel through the route on daily basis.

The commissioner was briefed in the meeting that the 62-kilometer new two-way road project from Multan to Lodhran would be completed in two years with funds of Rs seven billion. He was informed that five flyovers and one underpass would be constructed during the project.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood termed the project as good news for the people of Multan and Lodhran.

