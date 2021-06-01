UrduPoint.com
PM Likely To Visit Ziarat Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:36 AM

PM likely to visit Ziarat today

Prime Minister Office says he will also visit residency of the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Command and Staff College Quetta.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Quetta and Ziarat on Tuesday.

According to Prime Minister Office, he will also visit residency of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Command and Staff College Quetta.

(Details to Follow)

