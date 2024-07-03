PM loan scheme has a crucial role in fostering economic growth; Rana Mashhood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday, emphasized the significant role of the PMYP Loan Scheme in fostering economic growth by empowering the youth.

Presiding over a meeting of the officials from the State Bank of Pakistan at the Prime Minister’s office, he highlighted the scheme's success in generating employment and supporting young entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

The meeting discussed the current Prime Minister's Youth Loan Scheme (PMYLS), its impact on creating employment opportunities, and strategies to enhance its reach.

“Empowering youth is key to driving economic development and ensuring a prosperous future for our nation," Rana Mashhood said, adding, "The PMYLS has already made a substantial impact, and with increased support from the State Bank, we can reach even more young individuals and help them realize their entrepreneurial dreams.

"

On the occasion, State Bank officials provided insights into the scheme's current status, sharing data on loan disbursements and success stories. They discussed the measures taken to streamline the application process and address challenges faced by applicants.

The Chairman, PMYP, requested that the State Bank increase its support for the scheme, highlighting the need for enhanced financial resources and simplified procedures to make the loans more accessible. He proposed several initiatives to broaden the scheme's reach, including targeted outreach programs, educational campaigns, and mentorship opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from both parties to collaborate closely to ensure the success of the PMYP loan scheme. There was a shared optimism about the scheme's potential to drive economic growth and create a brighter future for Pakistan's young generation.