PM Made Strategy For Rural, Urban Centers: Musadiq Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Federal minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has made a strategy for development in Urban and Rural Centers across the country.
He said as for development in rural centers, farmers were needing water, seeds and fertilizer, therefore the PM has decided to ensure to provide fertilizer on subsidized rates to the farmer.
Secondly, the government will provide imported seeds to the farmers so they can increase production. To resolve the issue of water, the government provide solar tube wells to the farmers meet the requirements of cultivation, . He said if all these three ingredients are provided to the farmers, his growth will largely increase.
He said the government will also encourage the farmers to make small agricultural industrial farms and this would be a start of green revolution in the country.
For urban centers, the prime minister has directed that the banks must be asked to provide small loans to youth and Small medium enterprises (SMS) for their businesses.
He said the government has decided to organizes “Boot Camps” to train the fresh students coming out of the universities so they can compete at international level in the field of artificial intelligence.
The government if required will invite master trainers from abroad to train the children, said Malik adding the PM has strictly asked to make a sustainable progamme.
He said the government has decided to open schools following the model of Danish school to provide free of cost education to the intelligent students from poor segment of society.
The government will send those bright students to the world’s top class universities for education at government’s expense.
Responding to a question, he said that the circular debt was 2310 billion rupees and there is no increase in the debt as off now and will remain the same by the end of the year.
He said the government is working to decrease the cost of production of electricity to provide cheap electricity however an operation against power theft will be started to provide relief to the people.
He said the government will ensure gas availability during Sehar & Aftar times in the month of Ramazan.
