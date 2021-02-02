UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Makes Conditional Offers To Resign

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:01 PM

PM makes conditional offers to resign

Imran Khan says he will step down by tomorrow if they [the opposition leaders] return the looted money back to the national exchequer.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would resign if opposition returned the looted money, the sources said on Tuesday.

“I will resign by tomorrow if they [ the opposition leaders] return the looted money back to national exchequer,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while chairing Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The PM said that they had said to tender resignation but they [opposition] could not dare to resign, because they were making efforts for NROs.

“To resign, courage is required which they [opposition leaders] lack,” said the PM, pointing out that these people lied all their lives and made fake promises.

“If these people have been courageous they had not run away out of country after NROs,” said Imran Khan.

He stated that December 31st passed and then January 31st passed but their resignations could not come.

PM Khan said: “Neither they could gather the public nor could they launch the any movement,”.

Earlier, he discussed the political and economic condition of the country in his meeting with cabinet members and vowed to provide relief to the general masses.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Money January December All Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

11 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

27 minutes ago

SC issues notices to AGP, foreign office, other re ..

1 second ago

PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

2 seconds ago

KP govt finalizes arrangements to observe 'Kashmir ..

16 minutes ago

France get Six Nations government green light

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.