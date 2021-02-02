PM makes conditional offers to resign

(@fidahassanain)

Imran Khan says he will step down by tomorrow if they [the opposition leaders] return the looted money back to the national exchequer.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would resign if opposition returned the looted money, the sources said on Tuesday.

“I will resign by tomorrow if they [ the opposition leaders] return the looted money back to national exchequer,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while chairing Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The PM said that they had said to tender resignation but they [opposition] could not dare to resign, because they were making efforts for NROs.

“To resign, courage is required which they [opposition leaders] lack,” said the PM, pointing out that these people lied all their lives and made fake promises.

“If these people have been courageous they had not run away out of country after NROs,” said Imran Khan.

He stated that December 31st passed and then January 31st passed but their resignations could not come.

PM Khan said: “Neither they could gather the public nor could they launch the any movement,”.

Earlier, he discussed the political and economic condition of the country in his meeting with cabinet members and vowed to provide relief to the general masses.