PM Makes Resolutions For  2021

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 02:51 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says his government is making efforts to make Pakistan a welfare state, explaining that Ehsaas Programme provides social security while health cards  provides the poor with proper medical access.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan made resolution for new year 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his new year resolution was to complete two projects including universal health coverage and provision of food to everyone so no one could not sleep hungry.

He wrote: “2020 was a tough year for us and for the people across the world because COVID-19. But, by the grace of God, we fared better than most. We not only managed to protect our people but also saved them from hunger,”.

The Prime Minister said that his government was making efforts to make Pakistan a welfare state, explaining that Ehsaas Progamme provided social security.

The government’s health card scheme provided the poor with proper medical access.

“My new year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects,” said the PM, pointing out that these include providing “universal health coverage to all citizens,”.

He hoped other provinces would replicate this progamme.

The PM also tweeted: “We hope other provinces will replicate this prog. Two, we will start our most ambitious nationwide project "Koi Bhuka Na Soyay"(No one should sleep hungry in Pak) under Ehsaas prog. By the end of the yr these 2 projects will move us closer to our goal of making Pak a welfare state,”.

