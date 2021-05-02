UrduPoint.com
PM Makes Surprise Visit Of Different Islamabad Localities For Inspection

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 07:40 PM

PM makes surprise visit of different Islamabad localities for inspection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday made surprise visit of different localities of the Federal capital to inspect the business activities, implementation of anti-COVID standard operating procedures as well as development works.

The prime minister personally drove the vehicle setting aside the protocol.

He visited the modular carts placed in G-11 Markaz under Ehsaas Program's Rerhi Baan initiative. He questioned the cart owners about the position of their businesses.

The prime minister, who also wore a mask, also advised a boy at a cart to wear the mask as part of the government's efforts to strictly implement the anti-COVID precautions amidst third wave of the pandemic.

"Get a mask for your little brother too," Khan told a young boy, who like others were pleasantly surprised to find the prime minister amidst them.

While frying samosas for Iftar shoppers, Qurban Ali, a cart owner, thanked the prime minister and his government for providing them a business point to help them earn livelihood for their families.

"We are grateful to you, that you thought about us," Qurban commented.

The prime minister also went around different stalls of fruits and other stuff in the market.

Senator Faisal Javed and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ahmed Ali also accompanied the prime minister.

Without creating any interruption in the traffic flow, the prime minister drove through the crowded streets of the city and also stopped at the traffic signal.

Imran Khan visited Sewage Treatment Plant at sector I-9 and under construction Korang cricket Ground where he was briefed by the CDA chairman about the projects. He also inspected the stone lining of storm water drains.

