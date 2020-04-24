PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman has been replaced by Jawad Rafique Malik in major reshuffle.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) The Federal government on Friday issued orders for the appointment and transfer of two top bureaucrats.

According to notification, Major (r) Azam Suleman, who was removed as chief secretary Punjab on Thursday, has been appointed as secretary interior. The Grade-22 officer was replaced by Jawad Rafique Malik as new chief secretary Punjab.

The PM transferred former interior secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokar as commerce secretary.

It was learnt that Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan was removed from the post for defying Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s orders regarding transfer and postings.

According to the notification, the former chief secretary had been directed to report to the Establishment division.

The sources said the chief minister played a key role in Suleman’s removal, adding that he was replaced for performing duties on merit, a moto which was the key slogan of the PTI’s election campaign.

The ties between the outgoing chief secretary and the CM aggravated when the former denied accepting order regarding “wrong” transfer of officials.

In November 2019, the federal government had appointed Azam Suleman Khan as the chief secretary after removing Yousuf Naseem Khokhar from the post.

Jawad Rafique Malik, a BPS-22 grade officer, was serving as the Communications Secretary of Pakistan. Malik belongs to the Pakistan Administrative Service and hails from Lahore.