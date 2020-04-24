UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Makes Transfer And Posting Of Top Bureaucrats

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman has been replaced by Jawad Rafique Malik in major reshuffle.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) The Federal government on Friday issued orders for the appointment and transfer of two top bureaucrats.

According to notification, Major (r) Azam Suleman, who was removed as chief secretary Punjab on Thursday, has been appointed as secretary interior. The Grade-22 officer was replaced by Jawad Rafique Malik as new chief secretary Punjab.

The PM transferred former interior secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokar as commerce secretary.

It was learnt that Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan was removed from the post for defying Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s orders regarding transfer and postings.

According to the notification, the former chief secretary had been directed to report to the Establishment division.

The sources said the chief minister played a key role in Suleman’s removal, adding that he was replaced for performing duties on merit, a moto which was the key slogan of the PTI’s election campaign.

The ties between the outgoing chief secretary and the CM aggravated when the former denied accepting order regarding “wrong” transfer of officials.

In November 2019, the federal government had appointed Azam Suleman Khan as the chief secretary after removing Yousuf Naseem Khokhar from the post.

Jawad Rafique Malik, a BPS-22 grade officer, was serving as the Communications Secretary of Pakistan. Malik belongs to the Pakistan Administrative Service and hails from Lahore.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab November 2019 Commerce Post From Government Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

16 minutes ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

16 minutes ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

34 minutes ago

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

56 minutes ago

Pak army to assist civil administration to tackle ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.