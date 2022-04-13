UrduPoint.com

PM Making All Out Efforts To Provide Relief To Common Man: Talal Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 09:40 PM

PM making all out efforts to provide relief to common man: Talal Chaudhry

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is making all out efforts to provide relief to common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is making all out efforts to provide relief to common man.

The PM was trying to streamline the working system of the national institutions and for this, all necessary steps are being taken to achieve the objectives, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Criticizing the policies of the last regime, he said the previous government could not fulfill the promises made with the public regarding ten million jobs and five million houses.

He said, the PML-N government will try its best to reduce inflation besides availability of edible items in the markets at affordable rates. Replying to a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the Ex Prime Minister would arrive Pakistan before elections to lead the party workers.

