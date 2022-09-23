UrduPoint.com

PM Making All-out Efforts To Provide Relief To Masses: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PM making all-out efforts to provide relief to masses: Marriyum

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses, especially those who had been affected by the massive flash floods in the country.

"The prime minister has announced a big relief package for the flood affectees, including emergency cash stipends, subsidies in the electricity bills and others," the minister said while talking to India's Wion news channel.

She said the entire focus of the micro and macro economic policies being formulated by PM Shehbaz Sharif and his coalition government was the masses, especially the flood affectees.

The people were the centre stage of every decision being taken by the coalition government, she added.

To a query, she said inflation was a major problem facing by the entire world, including Pakistan, in the aftermath of global issues such as the Ukraine-Russia war.

"It is not just inflation which is a major challenge facing by the government, but also the baggage of the previous regime," she said while accusing the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of adopting wrong policies which had pushed the country in the economic quagmire.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Electricity Flood Maryam Aurangzeb Government

Recent Stories

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

41 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

54 minutes ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

1 hour ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.