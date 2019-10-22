PM making sincere efforts to raise standard of living of people: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts to remove backwardness of provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and improve standard of living of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts to remove backwardness of provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and improve standard of living of the people.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said time has come to fulfill the dreams regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The sincere efforts to implement the CPEC projects were giving the desired results, she said adding the inauguration of power generation project in Hub, Balochistan, a joint venture of Pakistan and China was a good omen.

The foreign companies were taking keen interest in investment in Pakistan and reason was the determination of the present government to ensure transparency and eliminate corruption, she observed. She said Balochistan and Sindh were two beautiful bouquets of federation of Pakistan.

Balochistan was rich in mineral resources and God willing this province will soon achieve progress and prosperity, she added.