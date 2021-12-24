PM materializing public dream to get their own home: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was materializing public dream of getting their own home.

In a tweet, he said it was first time in the history of Pakistan that the banks has approved loans over Rs100 billion for the applicants of low-cost housing scheme 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar'. People can become owner of their own home by paying easy monthly installments in 10-20 years.