UrduPoint.com

PM Materializing Public Dream To Get Their Own Home: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

PM materializing public dream to get their own home: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was materializing public dream of getting their own home.

In a tweet, he said it was first time in the history of Pakistan that the banks has approved loans over Rs100 billion for the applicants of low-cost housing scheme 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar'. People can become owner of their own home by paying easy monthly installments in 10-20 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' ..

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' portrait

56 seconds ago
 UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

57 seconds ago
 IUB to cultivate 6.7 mln acres Cholistani land

IUB to cultivate 6.7 mln acres Cholistani land

59 seconds ago
 UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recove ..

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 Russia Plans to Produce 542-562Mln Tonnes of Oil, ..

Russia Plans to Produce 542-562Mln Tonnes of Oil, Condensate in 2023 - Novak

1 minute ago
 Rich Countries Receive More COVID Vaccines in Six ..

Rich Countries Receive More COVID Vaccines in Six Weeks Than Africa in One Year ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.