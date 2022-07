(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

Views were exchanged about political as well as overall situation in the meeting.