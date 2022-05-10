PM, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman discuss current political situation

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Tuesday and exchanged views on the current political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Tuesday and exchanged views on the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, it was agreed to work in unison with all political parties for strengthening democracy and ensuring social welfare and betterment of masses.

It was also resolved that all the political parties will play their respective role in improving the country's economy.