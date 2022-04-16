PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam-F Maulna Fazlur Rehman Saturday discussed important political issues and matters related to the formation of the cabinet

Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on the prime minister at the PM House and congratulated him on taking of oath of his office and appreciated his passion for the public welfare and resolution of public issues, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

"You have showed the nation how to perform," he said while expressing full support and cooperation to the prime minister.

The prime minister also appreciated the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that he steered the country and the nation out of the difficult times with collective prudence and joint efforts.