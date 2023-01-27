UrduPoint.com

PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Discuss Overall Political Situation

January 27, 2023

PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman discuss overall political situation

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

Overall political situation in the country was discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar and advisors to the PM Ahad Cheema and Engr Amir Muqam.

More Stories From Pakistan

