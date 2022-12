ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood was also present. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.