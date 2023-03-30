UrduPoint.com

PM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Discuss Political Situation

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

During the meeting held here at the Prime Minister House, Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated the prime minister on the passage of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill from the Parliament.

He assured of complete cooperation of the allies to the prime minister.

