UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM May Appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan As Advisor On Revenue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:37 PM

PM may appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan as Advisor on Revenue

The sources say that there are many other candidates under consideration for the post of FBR Chairman, however, Haroon Akhtar has asked the government that he must given independence in making the top team at FBR including the post of FBR Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran may appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan as revenue advisor, the sources say.

They say that Prime Minister is also considering to fill the post of Federal board of Revenue that fell vacant after Shabbar Zaidi—the FBR Chairman—left the office due to his illness. The government offered the post of revenue to Haroon Akhtar Khan but final decision is yet to be made.

However, Haroon Akhtar Khan has asked the government that he must be given independence in making his own team at FBR including the new chairman of the revenue authority.

Haroon Akhtar has also served as revenue advisor during the PML-N government.

The sources say that there is another candidate Tariq Pasha for the same post but he is reaching the age of superannuation soon, so he might be given just one-year contract for his services at the revenue authority. Nausheen Javed, Javed Ghani, Mujtaba Memon and Jahanzaib Khan are also among the candidates for the said post, an English daily claimed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Independence May FBR Post Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal says he is innocent

17 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 4 (71%) Pakistanis say that they never ..

25 minutes ago

Why hand washing really could slow down an epidemi ..

12 minutes ago

Charsadda DPO warns policemen of strict action for ..

12 minutes ago

Hafiz Saeed conviction a vital step taken by Pakis ..

12 minutes ago

Rain with snowfall likely to prevail in upper area ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.