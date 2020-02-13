PM may appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan as Advisor on Revenue

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that there are many other candidates under consideration for the post of FBR Chairman, however, Haroon Akhtar has asked the government that he must given independence in making the top team at FBR including the post of FBR Chairman.

ISLAMABAD:

They say that Prime Minister is also considering to fill the post of Federal board of Revenue that fell vacant after Shabbar Zaidi—the FBR Chairman—left the office due to his illness. The government offered the post of revenue to Haroon Akhtar Khan but final decision is yet to be made.

However, Haroon Akhtar Khan has asked the government that he must be given independence in making his own team at FBR including the new chairman of the revenue authority.

Haroon Akhtar has also served as revenue advisor during the PML-N government.

The sources say that there is another candidate Tariq Pasha for the same post but he is reaching the age of superannuation soon, so he might be given just one-year contract for his services at the revenue authority. Nausheen Javed, Javed Ghani, Mujtaba Memon and Jahanzaib Khan are also among the candidates for the said post, an English daily claimed.