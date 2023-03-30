PM may inaugurate news blocks of RIUT next week: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was likely to inaugurate the newly constructed five blocks of the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) next week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was likely to inaugurate the newly constructed five blocks of the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) next week.

Presiding over a meeting to review the ongoing work at the institute, he said the blocks, including Emergency, Out Patient Department, Dialysis, Laboratory, and Lithotripsy would be opened next week.

The commissioner directed the Building Department officials to complete construction and repair work, so that first three floors be made operational by the following week. "No compromise will be made on further delay," he warned.

He also directed the municipal corporation officials to remove encroachments around the hospital for smooth traffic flow and mobility of ambulances.

He further directed them to keep functional the street lights and carried out the patchwork on the Benazir Bhutto Road.

The commissioner said the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company would be responsible for the cleanliness of the hospital and its surroundings, while the municipal corporation would clear the building material.

He further directed the Punjab Horticulture Authority to beautify the hospital by adding greenery and plants in the hospital area to preserve the naturalness of the environment and leave a refreshing effect on the visitor.

After its completion, he said, a state-of-the-art project would provide the best medical facilities to the people of Rawalpindi and adjacent areas.

On the occasion, the officials briefed the commissioner that 35 dialysis machines were fully functional in the hospital while ABAD had been taken on board for water connection.

Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Director General PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Medical Superintendent RIU Dr Khalid Janjua, Director Health Dr Ansar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Amjad. Chaudri, SE Building, MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Rana Sajid and other concerned officers attended the meeting.