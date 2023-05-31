UrduPoint.com

PM Meeting With Iranian President To Make Pak-Iran Relation More Cordial: CM Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochisan on Information Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday said meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would make friendly relations of both the countries more cordial.

He expressed these views while talking to Iran's Deputy Consul General, Fereydoun Perlorin who called on him at his residence, said a handout issued here.

Director General of Khana-e- Farhang Quetta, Syed Abul Hasan Meeri was also present.

The advisor said that exchanges of delegations at cultural, journalistic and governments' levels were necessary to make Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations more stable.

He lauded the improvement in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and termed it in the interest of the Muslim world.

Fereydoun Perlorin said that Iran was always ready to provide electricity and gas facilities to Pakistan.

"Businessmen and parliamentarians can play a key role in increasing the volume of trade between the two countries," he said, adding that launching direct flights from Quetta to Tehran and Mashhad and improving the Quetta-Taftan railway track would benefit people, including businessmen and visitors.

