PM Meets 5-year-old Guinness World Record Holder Sufiyan Mehsood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with five-year-old Sufiyan Mehsood from Dera Ismail Khan who recently set a Guinness world record.

Sufiyan has made Pakistan and his parents proud by achieving this feat at a very young age, the prime minster said.

He praised Sufiyan's achievement and emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for youth to engage in sports and positive activities.

He directed the Chairman of the Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, and relevant authorities to provide more sports facilities for young people.

The prime minister said that talented youth like Sufiyan were a guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan.

He added that Pakistani youth were making the country proud in various fields, including sports.

Sufiyan told the prime minister that he wanted to make Pakistan's name brighter by becoming a scientist in the future.

The prime minister also spoke with Sufiyan in his native Pashto language.

He also spoke to Sufiyan Mehsood's father, Irfan Mehsood, who holds more than 100 Guinness Book of World Records, specializes in martial arts and runs a training academy in Dera Ismail Khan.

Irfan Mehsood informed the prime minister about his sports and physical training academy in Dera Ismail Khan and the achievements of its trained athletes.

The prime minister directed the PM Youth Program to collaborate with the sports academy of Sufyan Mehsood's father in Dera Ismail Khan.

He also instructed the Youth Program to take steps to promote various sports across the country.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood and PM' Coordinator for Climate Change Rumina Khursheed Alam.

