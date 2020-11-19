UrduPoint.com
PM Meets Afghan Cricket Team In Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

PM meets Afghan cricket team in Kabul

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his the day-long maiden official visit to the neighboring country Thursday met the Afghan cricket team here in the Afghan capital.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the prime minister held talks with President Ghani that focused on strengthening bilateral ties, Intra-Afghan peace process and regional economic development.

