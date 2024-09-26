PM meets Bill Gates, founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Bill Gates, founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 2024) Session.

Recalling Gates’ recent visit to Pakistan in June this year, the prime minister thanked him for the invitation to visit the Gates Foundation in Seattle in December 2024.

He also appreciated the Gates Foundation’s engagement and support to Pakistan on polio eradication, maternal and child health, nutrition, immunization, digitization, and financial inclusion.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensure complete eradication of polio from the country. He thanked the BMGF for its longstanding support in this effort and underscored the need for sustained efforts and supports to Pakistan, particularly for health system strengthening and maternal and child nutrition in this regard.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts Bill Gates stressed polio eradication was vital to protect its future generations from this crippling disease. He appreciated the prime minister’s personal supervision and engagement of the Provincial governments in the polio vaccine program across the country.

Gates shared updates on a comprehensive Health Dialogue with Afghanistan and requested support for the initiative. He also communicated his willingness to focus more on the pockets where the number of missed children or refusal of polio vaccines is higher especially where the morbidity of children is higher.

He also shared with the prime minister on King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre’s support for polio and other health relief-related initiatives.

He also shared with the Prime Minister BMGF’s work on nutrition especially the micronutrients for pregnant women and how it can be increased by providing them additional vitamins in support of UNICEF.

The prime minister complimented the Gates Foundation for its Polio campaign in Gaza given the challenges there and the plight of children.

He emphasized on immediate ceasefire and the resolution of the conflict as per the UN Resolutions. He also complimented BMGF for being a trusted ally in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and expressed interest in broadening collaboration in areas such as information technology, STEM education, agriculture, and livestock.