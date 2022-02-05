UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Chinese Counterpart, Uzbek President In Beijing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2022 | 06:12 PM

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary says China has always played an important role as Pakistan's political, economic and strategic partner.

Beijing: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Feb 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Beijing on Saturday.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that Kashmir and Afghanistan were important topics of discussion in both the meetings.

He said China has always played an important role as Pakistan's political, economic and strategic partner.

>