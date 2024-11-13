Open Menu

PM Meets Chinese VP Ding; Discusses Bilateral Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Climate Action Summit of COP-29 and discussed the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China

Referring to the recent visit of the Chinese Premier to Pakistan, the prime minister said that China was a long-standing friend of Pakistan and a new era of strengthening relations between the two countries had begun.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government for the security of the Chinese nationals in Pakistan, he said that the government of Pakistan was taking all possible steps to ensure the security of Chinese nationals.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the government to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism and reiterated that the government was committed to root out terrorism from the country.

The Chinese vice premier expressed his desire to work with Pakistan to overcome security challenges and further expand Pak-China cooperation for the development and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

