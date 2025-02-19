Open Menu

PM Meets CJP, Requests For Expeditious Disposal Of Tax Matters On Merit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi at the Chief Justice House and informed him about tax-related cases which had been pending for adjudication, for long, in different courts of the country.

He requested the CJP for expeditious disposal of such tax matters on merit.

The prime minister congratulated the CJP on assuming his responsibilities and also expressed good wishes for him.

He appreciated the CJP for undertaking visits to the far-flung areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and interior Sindh and his consultations with all the stakeholders for the provision of effective and speedy justice, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Registrar Supreme Court Muhammad Saleem Khan and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Tanzeela Sabahat.

During the meeting, the prime minister also discussed the country’s economic situation and the economic and security challenges.

The CJP sought proposals for bringing further reforms in the justice system and welcomed the prime minister’s discussion over the subject.

The prime minister assured the CJP about expediting the effective measures with regard to missing persons.

