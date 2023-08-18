PM meets delegations from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday held meetings with delegations from different parts of Balochistan.

The delegations felicitated him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed their best wishes for him.

The notables of the delegations expressed the view that the appointment of caretaker prime minister from Balochistan strengthened the people's belief in the political system and democracy.

The delegations presented bouquets to the prime minister and some of the guests gave the gift of books according to his literary taste.